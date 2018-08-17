“Can you imagine what it’s like to be an ace pilot?” Well, it might get you a TV series. Disney Channel today released the first-look trailer for its new animated show from the Star Wars universe and gave it a premiere date. Check out the footage above from Star Wars: Resistance, which will launch at 10 PM Sunday, October 7.

Set before the events in The Force Awakens, the series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono (Christopher Sean), a young pilot recruited by the Resistance for a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. In the hourlong first episode, Poe (Oscar Isaac) and his droid BB-8 assign newly appointed spy Kaz to the Colossus, a massive aircraft re-fueling platform on an outer-rim water planet that’s home to colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. While undercover, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe’s old friend Yeager (Scott Lawrence), a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam (Suzie McGrath), Neeku (Josh Brener) and their old battered astromech droid, Bucket. Kaz soon finds himself in over his head with his newfound friend BB-8 as he’ll have to compete in dangerous sky races, keep his mission a secret from his newfound family and avoid the danger of the First Order.

The voice cast also includes Donald Faison, Jim Rash, Bobby Moynihan, Gwendoline Christie, Myrna Velasco and Rachel Butera.

Created by Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni — who worked on the earlier toon series Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels — the series is exec produced by Athena Portillo, Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman.

Star Wars: Resistance will roll out globally on Disney Channels Worldwide following its stateside premiere.