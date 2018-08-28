BREAKING: The Crown star and Doctor Who alum Matt Smith has reportedly joined J.J. Abrams Star Wars: Episode IX.

It is not known if he’ll be on the side of the Rebels or the Empire. Smith joins a cast that includes Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Adam Driver, as well as new Star Wars castmembers Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Dominic Monaghan, and Naomi Ackie. Billy Dee Williams, Mark Hamill and Anthony Daniels are also returning.

While Star Wars is taking break from this holiday season after Solo bowed over the Memorial Day weekend, Episode IX returns to the franchise to its holiday stomping ground next year on Dec. 20.

Smith was recently nominated for a drama supporting actor Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh on The Crown. He also plays the title role in Mapplethorpe about photographer Robert Mapplethorpe’s life. That movie made its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival back in the spring.

Variety’s Justin Kroll broke the news about Smith.