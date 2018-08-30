“Bridge to engineering — what’s that, Scotty?” “Ach, it’s the Governors Award, Captain — comin’ right at us!” “Mister Spock?!” “It seems that Star Trek has been selected to receive that honor from the TV Academy next month, Captain.”

The award to Star Trek recognizes “the visionary science-fiction television franchise and its legacy of boldly propelling science, society and culture where no one has gone before,” as the Academy put it. The honor will be beamed up September 8 during Night 1 of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Star Trek: The Next Generation Moviestore/Shutterstock

Also per the Academy: “What began as a television show grew into an entertainment franchise that has consistently depicted humanity’s greatest hopes for a better tomorrow. Throughout the Gene Roddenberry-created Star Trek’s multiple series, viewers were exposed to a world where technology and science helped improve the human condition. Futuristic technological advancements featured in the show bear striking resemblances to the cell phones and virtual reality systems in use today.”

Created in 1966 by Gene Roddenberry, Star Trek aired only three seasons but would become among the most popular entertainment franchises in history — a cultural phenomenon that has endured for more than half a century. The multiple Star Trek TV series have garnered 30 Emmy Awards and aired more than 700 episodes — not to mention spawning all those movies.

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Moviestore/Shutterstock

“Star Trek is the first television program I can remember watching as a child and has always been ahead of its time,” Governors Award Committee chair Mark Spatny said. “Not only have all the franchises promoted inclusiveness and acceptance of all people, and inspired creative thought about space exploration and our future, but the technical innovations sparked by the franchise are incredibly significant to the evolution of television production, and also to the communication and computer tools we use in our daily life. We are honored to present this award to a franchise that has made such a lasting contribution to both television and our society.”

Added David Stapf, President of CBS Television Studios. “The impact of Star Trek is far-reaching, and has inspired not only countless individuals, but great advancements in technology, science, health care, space exploration and more. We are so grateful to the brilliant minds and talented individuals, both in front of and behind the camera, who boldly tell stories that stand the test of time.”