Former Sun Records star Chad Michael Murray is heading to another music drama series with a heavily recurring role in the upcoming third season of Fox’s Star.

Murray will play Xander McPherson, an opportunistic real estate investor who is involved in a toxic relationship with Cassie Brown (Brandy Norwood). Xander plays white collar but learned his hustle on the street and knows how to use his charm and power to get what he wants.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, Star follows three talented singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

The large ensemble cast includes Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady, Amiyah Scott, Quincy Brown, Miss Lawrence, Michael Michele, Stephen Dorff and Luke James.

Daniels and Donaghy executive produce with Pamela Oas Williams. Karin Gist serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Murrey became known for his starring role as Lucas Scott on all nine seasons of One Tree Hill. He starred as rock ‘n roll pioneer Sam Phillips in CMT’s Sun Records and in Hallmark Channel’s TV movie The Beach House, alongside Minka Kelly and Andie MacDowell. His other TV credits include a series regular role on Agent Carter. He recently wrapped production on Lifetime TV movie My Three Wise Men directed by Allan Harmon. Murray is repped by Innovative, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, and Patti Felker and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.