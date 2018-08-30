Stand Up To Cancer will kick off its biennial fundraising special with its first live digital pre-show on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and iHeartMedia’s social platforms.

Co-hosted by Max Greenfield, Tyler Posey and Brenda Song, #Up2Us: Stand Up To Cancer | The Digital Live Show will begin at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT on Friday, September 7, leading into the 2018 televised roadblock special, which airs live from 8-9 PM ET/PT / 7 PM CT across the Big Four networks and more than 60 other broadcast, cable and streaming platforms. Both will originate from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

The hour-long Digital Live Show will feature cancer survivors, influencers and stars from digital, TV, film, and music, including Rhett + Link, Uzo Aduba, Beth Behrs, Paris Berelc, Katie Couric, Hannah Hart, Olivia Holt, Ken Jeong, Liza Koshy, My Nguyen, Teni Panosian, Candice Patton, Andrea Russett, iHeartRadio’s JoJo Wright, Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler. Additional stars and performers will be announced in the coming days.

Stand Up To Cancer’s aim is to raise funds to accelerate the pace of research to get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives.

The Digital Live Show is being produced by Telescope, described as a specialist in live content creation and audience engagement technology for new digital platforms.