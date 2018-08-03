The 62nd BFI London Film Festival will close with the world premiere of dramedy Stan & Ollie, starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly as iconic comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy.

The production has released the official first look at the movie and it’s quite a transformation from both men.

The screening will take place on 21 October at the Cineworld, Leicester Square, and be attended by Coogan and Reilly, director Jon S. Baird, writer Jeff Pope, producer Faye Ward and additional cast members.

Local distributor Entertainment One (eOne) will put on simultaneous preview screenings at cinemas across the UK. The film will be on general release in the territory from January 11, 2019.

The movie will chart the duo’s journey around the UK and Ireland in what would become their triumphant farewell tour. Despite the pressure of a hectic schedule, with the support of their wives Lucille (Shirley Henderson) and Ida (Nina Arianda) – a formidable double act in their own right – the pair’s love of performing, as well as love for each other, endures as they secure their place in the hearts of their adoring public.

BFI London Film Festival Artistic Director, Tricia Tuttle said, “We’re delighted to be closing the BFI London Film Festival with this beautiful tribute to cinema’s early comedy odd couple, Laurel & Hardy. A truly funny and touching story about a tender life-long friendship, Jon Baird’s film is also a must for movie fans, exploring the twilight years of two mega-watt performers who had a meteoric rise to fame.”

The BFI will be showing a month-long Laurel & Hardy season in January of next year.

London Film Festival runs Wednesday 10 October-Sunday 21 October 2018. The full lineup will be announced on Thursday 30 August. The event opens with Steve McQueen’s Widows.