EXCLUSIVE: Greg Silverman’s Stampede has hired JP Sarni as Head of Worldwide Content Acquisitions, a role in which he’ll negotiate deals and oversee the development of all IP for the film & TV production label, working closely with the former Warner Bros. Pictures president who serves as the company’s CEO, Co-Chairman and founder.

Sarni was previously the Head of Development at Laurence Fishburne’s Cinema Gypsy Productions, in which he served as an executive on ABC’s Black-ish and Freeform’s Grown-ish in addition to other projects under their first-look deals with ABC Studios and eOne. Sarni started his career in development at HBO, before moving on to Sam Martin’s aid+abet as an executive working on such films as Dee Rees’ Pariah (Sundance 2011) and Una Noche (Berlinale 2012). Sarni also formerly served as VP of Development & Literary Acquisitions at Sonar Entertainment, overseeing their slate of series, miniseries and features including MTV’s The Shannara Chronicles, AMC’s The Son and FX’s Taboo.

“We are beyond thrilled to have JP join the Stampede team,” said Silverman. “He has impeccable taste and a sharp eye for unearthing creative content in the marketplace.”

Simon & Schuster

Additionally, Stampede announced today the acquisition of two novels for development: James Riley’s middle grade fantasy series, Revenge of Magic from Simon & Schuster’s Aladdin Books, and Minnie Darke’s twisted romantic comedy Star-Crossed from Penguin Random House.

Revenge of Magic follows Fort Fitzgerald, a young boy born after “Discovery Day”, when long-dead magical creatures are unearthed all around the world, each buried with a book of magic. After a devastating attack that kills his father, Fort is sent to the mysterious, government-run Oppenheimer School to learn magic from those same books as only children have the ability to unlock the dangerous power they hold within.

Penguin

Star-Crossed, is a romantic comedy, that follows a magazine journalist who makes a few small alterations to the copy for Aquarius in her publication’s horoscopes to get the romantic attention of her old friend, Nick, a true believer in the stars. Her actions result in far-reaching and unintended ripple effects.

Projects previously announced on Stampede’s development slate includes the female-driven horror thriller This Red Fire from Nicolina Torres as well as the Walter Cronkite/JFK drama Newsflash from director David Gordon Green.