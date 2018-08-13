EXCLUSIVE: Elia Infascelli has been appointed president of Spyscape, the experiential company focused on the world of secret intelligence. The brand earlier this year opened its first brick-and-mortar destination, an interactive museum and experience in Manhattan.

Infascelli spent 15 years at WME | IMG, where he helped integrate the WME-owned ad agency Droga5 and WME | IMG internal marketing groups within the agency and its corporate clients; he also was involved in creating the Brand Ventures group. Before that, he was a motion picture agent and co-head of WME’s International Division, working with directors including Ben Affleck, Walter Salles, Martin Scorsese, Matthew Vaughn, Michael Winterbottom, Mathieu Kassovitz and Fernando Meirelles.

Most recently, Infascelli was global CEO of Propaganda GEM, a global entertainment marketing network that marries brands and content. Wanda acquired the company, whose clients include BMW, Google, Bulgari and Mini, in 2016. He had been at Propaganda GEM since summer 2017.

At Spyscape, Infascelli’s will be tasked with growing the brand’s businesses in experiences, products and services, with a focus first on international expansion.

“I’ve always loved the spy genre and when I discovered Spyscape I was instantly captivated,” he said. “I love how Spyscape illuminates the genre, providing consumers with high quality, innovative and experiential content to inspire them in their everyday lives. I’m excited about joining the incredible team at Spyscape, and developing the brand around the world.”