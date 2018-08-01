Another tech company has given conspiracy theorist Alex Jones a time out for violating content rules.

Streaming music service Spotify confirmed it has removed certain episodes of The Alex Jones Show for flouting its rules prohibiting hate content, defined as content “whose principal purpose is to incite hatred or violence against people because of their race, religion, disability, gender identity, or sexual orientation.”

“We take reports of hate content seriously and review any podcast episode or song that is flagged by our community,” a spokesman told Deadline. “Spotify can confirm it has removed specific episodes of The Alex Jones Show podcast for violating our hate content policy.”

Spotify wouldn’t provide more details about which shows triggered the removal. However, its actions follow decisions by Facebook and YouTube to remove videos that violated guidelines about bullying and hate speech. suspended Jones’ access for 30 days, while YouTube banned him from its live-streaming platform for three months.

The music streaming service had been under pressure to do something about Jones, who has promoted various conspiracy theories, including the false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass murder was a hoax and that the 9/11 terrorist attacks were an inside job.

A number of commenters took to Twitter earlier this week, demanding that Spotify remove Jones’ radio show.

I talked to Spotify about how to get Alex Jones' Infowars off their platform. I was advised to make a suggestion. They'll look into it if it gets 100 votes. Please help boost @ruckawriter https://t.co/emahDg28uj — Cat the Uncivil (@thistlekitty) July 30, 2018

Several shows still are available on Spotify, including Monday’s broadcast in which Jones claims an “establishment media publisher” — presumably, The New York Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger — complained about potential violence against journalists “while ignoring the over 500 documented violent attacks against Trump supporters.”

Jones, undeterred, is now using Twitter to promote his mobile app.