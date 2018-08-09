ESPN said the final episode of its long-running afternoon show SportsNation will air August 24, part of a revamp of the sports network’s afternoon lineup that includes adding a live edition of SportsCenter and shifting High Noon to a half-hour format. The full new schedule will debut September 11.

“SportsNation has been a staple of our afternoon lineup for years, and while we felt it was time for a change, the collection of talented, creative people and content associated with that show has been extremely impressive and groundbreaking in many ways,” said Norby Williamson, ESPN’s EVP Production and Executive Editor, in sharing the news today.

SportsNation launched in 2009 with Colin Cowherd and Michelle Beadle co-hosting the show based on ESPN’s polls and fan forum section on ESPN.com (Beadle left for a stint at NBC Sports before returning, and Cohwerd is now at Fox Sports). The current incarnation is hosted by Cari Champion and LZ Granderson; Champion will now co-anchor the new SportsCenter block — titled SportsCenter: Coast To Coast, to originate from Los Angeles — while Granderson will continue to co-host a weekday radio show at ESPNLA 710 and contribute to other ESPN shows.

High Noon, which tapes in New York, is co-hosted by Bomani Jones and Pablo Torre. It will settle into a lineup at 4 PM ET and follow Outside the Lines, NFL Live and The Jump. During the NFL season its lead-ins Monday will shift to a 90-minute SportsCenter followed by NFL Primetime and NFL Live.