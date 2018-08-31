Spirit Awards organizer Film Independent said today that it has set a Saturday, February 8 date for its 2020 ceremony. That keeps it in line with the indie film gala’s usual day-before-the-Oscars slot after the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences moved up the date of its 2020 ceremony by two weeks to February 9.

That move, voted on by the Academy’s board of governors earlier this month, has sent the other major guild on a bit of a mad dash to reset their own 2020 dates. The PGA, DGA and SAG-AFTRA have already secured their 2020 spots, with other awards-season staples likely to follow.

Meanwhile, the Spirit Awards today also opened submissions for the 2019 awards, with that ceremony set for February 23, 2019. Nominations will be announced November 16.

Last year, Jordan Peele’s Get Out won the Best Feature prize at the Spirits, and he also won Best Director.