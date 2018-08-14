Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel says he has left the Bravo reality series, according to E!. Ravenel’s reported departure comes three months after the show’s production company and Bravo said they were investigating Ravenel following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

“I’m not doing the show anymore,” Ravenel wrote on his private Twitter page Tuesday, E! reports. “In the contract they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.” When reached by Deadline, Bravo would not comment.

Ravenel also was not present for the Southern Charm season 5 reunion, which taped in June and aired last month, due to the investigation into the claims against him, according to E!

Real estate agent Ashley Perkins posted complaints against Ravenel online and told People magazine that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on dating app Tinder in October 2015, and that Ravenel had sexually assaulted her.

At the time, the production company and Bravo indicated they were looking into the charges.

“Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously,” Bravo said in a statement to People. “Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Southern Charm chronicles the personal and professional lives of seven socialites who reside in Charleston, South Carolina. In addition to Ravenel, the cast includes Whitney Sudler-Smith, Cameran Eubanks, Shep Rose, Craig Conover,

Kathryn Calhoun Dennis, Landon Clements, Austen Kroll, Chelsea Meissner, Naomie Olindo and Ashley Jacobs.