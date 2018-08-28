Ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, has released the trailer for Sorry For Your Loss, a dark comedy that stars Elizabeth Olsen as Leigh, a young widow dealing with the grief of losing her husband. Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) co-stars as her sister Jules, along with Janet McTeer (Me Before You, Jessica Jones), as their mother Amy.

Created and written by Kit Steinkellner (Z: The Beginning Of Everything), the 10-episode, half-hour drama, which Olsen also executive produces, is described as “simultaneously devastating and uplifting, with grounded, flawed characters desperate to find humor anywhere they can and dives into grief as an unavoidable, universal, transformative part of life. Leigh Shaw’s journey shows us that grief is not something merely to endure, medicate away or “muscle through,” but an essential part of the human experience.”

Jovan Adepo (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Central Park Five) and Mamoudou Athie (The Get Down, Unicorn Store) also star.

James Ponsoldt(Netflix’s Master of None, The Spectacular Now) is executive producer and director on multiple episodes of the series. Writer Lizzy Weiss, creator of the Peabody award-winning Switched at Birth, is the showrunner. The series is executive produced by Robin Schwartz, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf for Big Beach TV, and Cynthia Pett, Brad Petrigala, and Jon Liebman for Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Sorry For Your Loss premieres Tuesday, September 18 at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on Facebook Watch.

Check out the trailer above.