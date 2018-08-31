Kingsman: The Secret Service star Sophie Cookson is set to star as controversial party girl Christine Keeler in a BBC drama about the Profumo Affair.

Cookson, who also starred in the Kingsman follow-up The Golden Circle and Netflix drama Gypsy, leads the line-up of The Trial of Christine Keeler, produced by Fleming producer Ecosse Films for BBC One.

Production on the six-part drama, which is expected to air in 2019, starts in October.

The show takes a look at the infamous Profumo Affair, which involved 19-year old Christine Keeler, who was involved in a relationship with John Profumo, the Secretary of State for War in Harold Macmillan’s Conservative government. He initially lied to the House of Commons about the affair and the incident became a global scandal after it emerged that Keeler may have simultaneously been involved with a Soviet naval attaché.

The drama is written by Apple Tree Yard writer Amanda Coe and exec produced by Coe, Ecosse Films’ Douglas Rae and Kate Triggs and Lucy Richer for the BBC. It will be filmed on location in and around Bristol.

Keshet International, the global sales arm of the Israeli producer and broadcaster, is to shop the drama around the world after striking a deal earlier this year.