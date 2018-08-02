EXCLUSIVE: English actor James Norton, last seen on the big screen in Sony’s Flatliners remake, is in talks to reunite with the Culver City-based studio for Little Women, the Greta Gerwig-helmed film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic. If cast, he could potentially join Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Timothee Chalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen, and Florence Pugh, all of whom are also in talks to board the picture.

Amy Pascal to attached to produce the project, along with Denise Di Novi and Robin Swicord. Andrea Giannetti will oversee the production via Sony’s label Columbia Pictures.

Norton currently stars as Alex Godman in the BBC One and AMC series, McMafia. His other credits include lead roles in the British crime drama Happy Valley, A&E series War and Peace, and ITV’s Grantchester.

He is repped by WME, The Artist Partnership, and PJ Shapiro and Pam Black at Ziffren