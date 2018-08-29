EXCLUSIVE: After two rounds of consolidation in the distribution operations of Sony Pictures TV, the merged division is undergoing layoffs. I hear staffers at the combined global networks/worldwide distribution/home entertainment unit were notified today that their positions are being eliminated.

There are no numbers available on the size of the layoffs, though one insider described the situation as a “bloodbath.” I hear there are a number of Sony TV veterans of 20-plus years on the list, including executives at the SVP and VP level.

I hear among those let go was Rachel Mizuno, SVP Marketing, U.S. Distribution, one of the highest-ranking women of color at SPT.

The writing seems to have been on the wall when, in February, Sony Pictures TV chairman Mike Hopkins folded home video into worldwide distribution under Keith Le Goy, Several months later he also added global networks operations, which had been reporting directly to him, to Le Goy’s portfolio. I hear Le Goy is on vacation and was not in the office today as the layoffs were going on.

In today’s day and age, home entertainment has become an increasingly vulnerable area as consumers have migrated to SVOD. The layoffs are said to be related to overlaps in merging the distribution and home entertainment operations. Reps for Sony Pictures TV declined comment.

Deadline reported after the round of layoffs in the film marketing and distribution operations that more trims were on the horizon.

Layoffs are a surefire way to increase the margins, and sources expected that these systematic cuts will continue; those sources told Deadline at the time that as much as 25% to 33% of the 600 employees in marketing and distribution could be gone before the streamlining is done, though other insiders denied this.