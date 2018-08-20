EXCLUSIVE: Could this be another horror hit for Platinum Dunes? Sony has just picked up a horror pitch from scribes Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan for Platinum Dunes, the producers behind A Quiet Place, which was released in April by Paramount and has grossed a whopping $331.7 million worldwide. All the more remarkable given that the net cost of the horror film was $17 million.

Although the storyline of the pitch is being kept under wraps, the untitled project is said to be in the vein of I Know What You Did Last Summer and Scream. It’s being referred to as an Untitled Christmas movie for now.

Writers Melton and Dunstan, who pitched the project, have worked a lot in the horror genre. They wrote on three of the Saw movies and just finished up on Rate Your Stay at Lionsgate and The Reckoning at Paramount. They also wrote the ABC pilot Monstropolis a couple of years ago.

A Quiet Place executive producer Aaron Janus brought the project to Sony. This will be one of the projects that David Beaubaire will produce through his new company after he leaves the executive ranks at Sony.

Melton and Dunstan are repped by Verve, Underground, and law firm Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal.