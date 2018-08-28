Hulu continues to ramp up its adult animation slate with a two-season, 16-episode order to Solar Opposites, a comedy about aliens in middle America from Rick and Morty co-creator/executive producer Justin Roiland and executive producer Mike McMahan. 20th Century Fox TV is the studio.

Co-created and executive produced by Roliand and McMahan, Solar Opposites is slated for a 2020 premiere. Roiland also leads the voice cast, joined by Sean Giambrone and Mary Mack. The series.centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome. Roiland voices “Terry” and “Korvo,” Giambrone plays “Yumyulack” and Mack voices “Jesse.”

Roiland and McMahan will be juggling their duties on Rick and Morty, which recently received a massive order for a total of 70 episodes, and Solar Opposites, which is expected open a writers room in October.

Rick and Morty, co-created by Dan Harmon and Roliand, has been an outsized success, ranking as #1 comedy across all of television for 2017 with millennials.

Hulu calls itself the streaming home to the largest offering of animated programming for adults, based on the size of its library of acquired series, which includes Rick and Morty as well as Fox/20th TV’s hits Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers, and Comedy Central’s staple South Park.

Solar Opposites follows Hulu’s two-season order to a reimagening of the classic animated series Animaniacs earlier this year.

Meanwhile, 20th TV, whose animated development was previously focused squarely on Fox, has been branching out to streaming. In a very competitive situation, the studio’s animated musical comedy Central Park, from Bob’s Burgers Loren Bouchard landed at Apple with a two-season straight-to-series order in March.

At corporate sibling Hulu, 20th TV, via its cable/streaming division Fox 21 TV Studios, also has live-action pilot Less Than Zero.

Hulu’a other recent new series order include Looking For Alaska, Little Fires Everywhere, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Ramy.

Roiland is repped by UTA, Sam Lufti and Ziffren Brittenham. McMahan is repped by ICM Partners, Mosaic and Morris Yorn.