Timothy V. Murphy (Sons of Anarchy), Happy Anderson (Bright) and Jonathan Lloyd Walker (Van Helsing) are set for recurring roles opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Murphy is Commander Grey, a former Special Forces, British SAS who commanded men before the Freeze, his specialty is keeping things in order. A brilliant tactician, this hardened leader also relishes getting his hands dirty and being in combat. Anderson portrays Klimpt, a research scientist turned doctor, who oversees those unfortunate enough to be sentenced to the coffin-like Drawers Walker will play Big John, a poor passenger from the back of the train forced to perform harsh slave-like labor.

In addition to Connelly and Diggs, the series stars Mickey Sumner (American Made), Susan Park (Ghostbusters), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Alison Wright (The Accountant), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), Lena Hall (All My Children) and Jaylin Fletcher (The Female Brain).

Snowpiercer is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The first episode was directed by James Hawes (The Alienist, Black Mirror) and was written by Graeme Manson. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein (Aquarius, Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and Becky Clements (Good Behavior, Aquarius, Last Man Standing); Scott Derrickson (Sinister, Doctor Strange), and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Known for playing Gaalan, the Irish Butcher of Belfast for three seasons on Sons of Anarchy, Murphy can most recently be seen in recurring roles on ABC’s Quantico and HBO’s Westworld. He’s repped by Creative Partners Group and SDB Partners.

Anderson will be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Bird Box with Sandra Bullock & the Fox’s The New Mutants directed by Josh Boone. Other recent films include Netflix’s Bright with Will Smith and Sony’s The Comedian with Robert De Niro. Recent television credits include recurring roles on Netflix’s Mindhunter, Amazon’s The Tick and NBC’s The Blacklist, among others. Anderson is repped by Stewart Talent & Industry Entertainment.

Walker most recently served as writer and executive producer of the Syfy/Netflix series Van Helsing, which airs its third season this fall. His recent writing credits also include a re-boot of the David E. Kelly written feature Lake Placid for Sony Pictures Entertainment as well as the procedural series The Murders for Bell Media and Muse. Walker is repped by Integral Artists/Kirk Talent, Open Entertainment and Great North Artists Management.