The Walking Dead alum Steven Ogg is set for a key recurring role opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Ogg will play Pike. Hardened and battle-scarred, Pike was a career convict, serving time in Cook County Jail for armed robbery at the time of the Freeze but escaped. He is a leader in the Tail and a warrior of his people.

Ogg played Simon in The Walking Dead, a character who was introduced in Season 6 and killed off last season in the hit zombie apocalypse drama. Ogg recurs as Rebus in Westworld and leads the independent film Solis, which recently premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival. He recently filmed the indie, The Short History of the Long Road, opposite Sabrina Carpenter, Maggie Siff and Danny Trejo, and just finished a recurring role on season 2 of Amazon’s The Tick. He’s repped by MGMT Entertainment and Paradigm.