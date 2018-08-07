Salem alum Iddo Goldberg is set as a series regular opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Goldberg will play Bennett, an engineer through and through. He sees the big picture but knows the devil is in the details. As one of the original engineers who helped design the train, he is also one of the few who knows the deepest secrets of the train.

Snowpiercer, which co-stars Mickey Sumner, Susan Park, Benjamin Haigh, Sasha Frolova, Katie McGuinness, Alison Wright, Annalise Basso, Sam Otto , Roberto Urbina, Sheila Vand and Lena Hall, is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T, along with CJ Entertainment. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements; and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Goldberg can soon be seen in Nick Hamm-directed Driven, that was just announced to close the Venice Film Festival. He starred previously in series such as WGN’s Salem, Netflix Peaky Blinders, and Showtime’s Secret Diary of a Call Girl. He’s repped by Silver Lining Entertainment, UTA, and Gordon & French.