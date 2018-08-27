Aleks Paunovic (War for the Planet of the Apes, Van Helsing) is set for a recurring role opposite Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs in TNT’s Snowpiercer, a futuristic thriller based on the acclaimed 2013 movie of the same name by Bong Joon-ho, from Marty Adelstein’s Tomorrow Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in the riveting television adaptation. Paunovic will play Bojan Boscovic, a large, fearsome looking man with frostbite scars and stumped ears. Bojan is a Breachworker, performing one of the most dangerous jobs on the train. He’s used to the cold and hazards of the job, comfortable enough to joke about his life being at risk. Paunovic will next be seen in season 3 of Syfy’s Van Helsing and feature film Hard Powder with Liam Neeson. He’s repped by SMS Talent, Wright Entertainment and Trisko Talent. Management.

Hunter Clowdus (American Vandal) has booked a recurring role on the CW’s upcoming series All American. Written by April Blair (Reign), All American is inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger and produced by LA Galaxy soccer player Robbie Rogers, It centers on Spencer (Daniel Ezra) a rising high school football player from South L.A. When he is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds — Compton and Beverly Hills — begin to collide. Clowdus will play. J.J., the life of every Beverly High party and a linebacker on Spencer’s new team. Clowdus most recently recurred on Netflix’s American Vandal and has had guest roles on Rizzoli & Isles and Broken. He’s repped by ESI Network, Momentum Talent & Literary Agency and People Store.