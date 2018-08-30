Efrat Dor (The Zookeeper’s Wife) is set for a recurring role on the upcoming third season of Amazon’s hit series Sneaky Pete.

Created by Bryan Cranston and David Shore, Sneaky Pete stars Emmy nominee Giovanni Ribisi as con man Marius, who left prison only to find himself hunted by the vicious gangster he once robbed. With nowhere else to turn, he took cover from his past by assuming the identity of his cellmate Pete, “reuniting” with Pete’s estranged family.

Dor will play Lizzie, an amoral con woman with boundless skill and no moral conscience. She’s not mean spirited. She’s more of a nihilist. Life has no meaning, so do what you want, and live for the thrill of today.

The series, which hails from Sony Pictures Television, also stars Marin Ireland as Julia Bowman, Margo Martindale as Audrey Bernhardt, Shane McRae as Taylor Bowman, Libe Barer as Carly Bowman and Peter Gerety as Otto Bernhardt.

Dor had a lead role opposite Jessica Chastain and Daniel Bruhl in Niki Caro’s The Zookeeper’s Wife and she recently wrapped a starring role in feature Holy Lands opposite Tom Hollander, James Caan and Jonathan Rhys Meyers. She also appeared in Netflix’s tween series Greenhouse Academy. Dor is repped by Gersh, LINK Entertainment and Hadas Mozes at ADD.