We’re getting the first look at Season 2 of Sony Crackle’s Snatch starring Rupert Grint. The Hill gang heads to sunny Costa del Sol for the sophomore run, where they’re on the lam in another fight to save their fortune and their lives.

This season, the Hills run afoul of the local kingpin and find themselves pressed into the malevolent crime boss’ service. The heroes attempt to outsmart their enemies even as they take over the town. The new season debuts Thursday, September 13 with all 10-episodes.

Sony Crackle

Grint, best-known for his role as Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter film franchise, returns as the utterly posh, Charlie Cavendish-Scott, alongside an ensemble cast featuring Luke Pasqualino (Skins, The Borgias) as Albert Hill, Lucien Laviscount (Scream Queens, Honeytrap) as Billy Ayres, Phoebe Dynevor (The Village, Dickensian) as Lotti Mott, Juliet Aubrey (The Infiltrator, Primeval) as Lily Hill, Tamer Hassan (House Red) as Hate ‘Em and Dougray Scott (The Woman in White, Enigma) as Vic Hill.

The series is executive produced by Alex De Rakoff, who also serves as writer and showrunner, Aaron Ginsburg, William Green and Rupert Grint. New this season are directors Kevin Connolly (Entourage), Tom Dey (Failure to Launch, Shanghai Noon) and Luis Prieto (The Oath, Kidnap).

Check out the trailer above.