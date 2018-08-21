As said in its new trailer, Slice is a movie about a ghost, a werewolf, and a “pretty sh*tty pizza place” — and it’s also Chance the Rapper’s feature acting debut!

The A24 pic echoes classic B-movie horror fun and follows a story about a string of pizza delivery boy deaths in a spooky small town. Chance the Rapper (aka Chance Bennett) stars alongside Emmy-nominated Atlanta actress Zazie Beetz (who, by the way, is donning a pizza delivery jacket EVERYONE will want after watching this trailer) as two survivors who set out to catch the werewolves (or other supernatural beings) that are responsible for the town’s pizza delivery boys killing spree and devoiding them of delicious pie.

Slice marks the feature film debut of Austin Vesely, who is known for directing Chance’s music videos for Sunday Candy and Angels. Chance and Beetz are joined by Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Paul Scheer (Veep), and Rae Gray (Fear the Walking Dead).