UPDATED… Sky has ripped up this evening’s schedule for its music and arts channel following the death of Aretha Franklin.

The British pay-TV broadcaster has reshuffled its programming on Sky Arts to fit in two documentaries about the Queen of Soul this evening.

It will air Aretha Franklin: Music Icons, an “intimate portrait” of the singer, at 10 pm, followed by Aretha Franklin: Video Killed the Radio Star, a 30-minute doc featuring directors discussing working with Franklin including the difficulties of making the video for “I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me,)” her chart-topping duet with George Michael.

The rescheduling will see Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel, a documentary about the low-budget cult director featuring contributions from Martin Scorsese, Jack Nicholson, Robert De Niro, Peter Fonda and Ron Howard, pushed back to 11 pm.

Elsewhere, Viacom’s UK network C5 is airing Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul, a C5 News special at 6:30pm that looks back at the life and the career of the singer.

Expect more broadcasters around the world to follow suit.