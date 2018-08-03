Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Has Sex Assault Charges Under Review By DA

A sexual assault allegation against Backtreet Boys singer Nick Carter by actress/singer Melissa Schuman is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges were presented July 31 by the Santa Monica Police Department and stem from an incident that dates to 2003. Schuman publicly revealed the incident in a November online post.

Carter, age 38, has denied the allegations. Schuman filed her police report in February, claiming the #MeToo movement empowered her to finally come forward. She wrote in November 2017 that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will” at his apartment and claimed that Carter assaulted her. They were both appearing in the film The Hollow at the time and were socializing on a day off from the shoot.