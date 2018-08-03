Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Has Sex Assault Charges Under Review By DA

A sexual assault allegation against Backtreet Boys singer Nick Carter by actress/singer Melissa Schuman is under review by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
The charges were presented July 31 by the Santa Monica Police Department and stem from an incident that dates to 2003. Schuman publicly revealed the incident in a November online post.
Carter, age 38, has denied the allegations. Schuman filed her police report in February, claiming the #MeToo movement empowered her to finally come forward. She wrote in November 2017 that she was “forced to engage in an act against my will” at his apartment and claimed that Carter assaulted her. They were both appearing in the film The Hollow at the time and were socializing on a day off from the shoot.
In addition to his singing career, Carter toplined reality series House of Carters which aired in 2006 on E! He’s also had guest roles on Undateable and 90210. Schuman was in the singing group Dream and in The Hollow and Silent Scream, as well as several TV movies.
“I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations,” Carter said in a statement. “Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”