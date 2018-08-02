Shoot has wrapped on Simon Pegg and Juno Temple starrer Lost Transmissions.

Writer-director Katharine O’Brien’s feature also stars Alexandra Daddario, Tao Okamoto, Rosanna Arquette, and Bria Vinaite.

Temple portrays Hannah, an aspiring singer/songwriter, whose mentor, a respected music producer Theo Ross, (Pegg) is struggling with schizophrenia. When Theo goes missing, she and her group of friends search for him throughout Los Angeles, hoping to get him the help he so desperately needs, while navigating the complexities of the mental health care system.

Cast is rounded out by Jamie Harris, Rebecca Hazelwood, Daisy Bishop, Danny Ramirez, Grant Harvey, Jacob Loeb, Nana Ghana and Robert Schwartzman.

Royal Road Entertainment and Underlying Tension are financing and producing the film with Pulse Films. UTA is repping domestic rights.

Producers are Filip Jan Rymsza and Olga Kagan for Royal Road Entertainment, Brigsby Bear producer Al Di for Underlying Tension and Tory Lenosky for Pulse Films. Executive producers are Thomas Benski, Lucas Ochoa, and Brian Levy for Pulse Films, Bo An and Alan Li for Underlying Tension and Robert Schwartzman.

Craig Newman from ATC Management, Alyssa Swanzey from Royal Road, and Jo Henriquez are co-producing.

Filip Jan Rymsza’s emerging LA, Luxembourg and Warsaw-based Royal Road recently completed post-production on Orson Welles’ final film The Other Side Of The Wind and also produced the doc about that process They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead, both of which are due to be released on Netflix this fall. The company also recently wrapped post on Lech Majewski’s Valley Of The Gods starring Josh Hartnett, John Malkovich and Bérénice Marlohe.