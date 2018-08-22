Simon Cowell is sticking with America’s Got Talent and NBC. The creator of the hit global franchise has renewed his multi-year deal with NBC as judge on the juggernaut series. He’ll also continue as executive producer.

Cowell became a judge on America’s Got Talent for season 11 in 2016, joining Howie Mandel, Mel B and Heidi Klum. His influence on the judges’ table is considered profound and one that can shape global careers.

Under the deal, Cowell will also serve as a judge and executive producer on America’s Got Talent: The Champions, which will launch this winter and air on Mondays between seasons of The Voice. The series will bring together favorites from past seasons of AGT as well as acts from other global Got Talent franchises, spanning 194 territories.

“Simon Cowell is an extraordinary showman whose success stories over the years on multiple continents speak for themselves,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “We are thrilled that he will continue as a judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and that his stewardship of the franchise will go forward for many years to come.”

“Few people have impacted the world of entertainment as significantly as Simon Cowell,” said Trish Kinane,

FremantleMedia North America President of Entertainment Programming. “He knows what it takes to find and nurture talent, and he knows how to entertain an audience, creating enduring and much-loved formats. We look forward to continuing our creative partnership.”

America’s Got Talent is again dominating the summer TV landscape, averaging a 3.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 14.6 million viewers overall in Live+7 from Nielsen Media Research. In Live+same day, AGT ranks as the #1 entertainment show of the week in 18-49 and total viewers every week it’s aired an original episode so far this summer. In “most current” Nielsens, AGT towers all other summer programming, holding advantages of +40% in adult 18-49 rating and more than +5.2 million persons or +60% over the #2 shows on those respective summer rankers.

AGT also is the #1 Social Reality TV Series of the summer and the #1 Social Tuesday broadcast TV program of the summer, with over 1.5 billion video views total for season 13 so far.

America’s Got Talent and Got Talent was created and is co-owned by Cowell and Syco’s co-producers FremantleMedia North America. Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

“I want to thank NBC for their continued passion and belief for ‘America’s Got Talent’ over the past few years,” Cowell said. “Without NBC, we wouldn’t be making ‘Got Talent’ and I’m very proud to work with them. Together, with a fantastic production team, we have been able to attract the best talent in the world. I’m very excited for the next few years.”