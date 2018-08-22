Sundance Selects is taking domestic rights to Paolo Sorrentino’s comedy Loro, which skewers media tycoon and former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and his court. The pic will make its world premiere in the Masters Section at the Toronto Film Festival next month, with Sundance Selects eyeing a 2019 theatrical release.

Toni Servillo plays Berlusconi. The pic was produced by Nicola Giuliano, Francesca Cima, Carlotta Calori, Viola Prestieri and Jérôme Seydoux.

Jonathan Sehring and Lisa Schwartz, co-presidents of IFC Films/Sundance Selects, said in a statement: “Paolo Sorrentino has defined himself as one of the masters of Italian cinema. He makes up his own rules and presents a cinematic vision that is totally unique. We are thrilled to premiere this film at the Toronto International Film Festival, and bring this exceptional story to audiences across North America.”

Giulano said: “I’m very happy that Sundace Selects has picked-up Loro. To secure a North American distribution with such a prestigious company, which always chooses and promotes its films with utmost care and particular attention to independent cinema.”

The deal was negotiated by Arianna Bocco, EVP Acquisitions and Productions at IFC Films/Sundance Selects, and Pathé International on behalf of the filmmaker.