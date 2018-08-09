Sony’s Marvel title Silver & Black isn’t moving forward, but will be split up into two separate movies. The movie centered around Silver Sable, the boss of a war criminal bounty org, and burglar Black Cat. The first title will likely be Black Cat.

It is also expected that Gina Prince-Bythewood, the writer and director of Silver & Black, will depart, but still produce the separate Black Cat and Silver Sable films. If she leaves, the studio will reportedly hire another female director. Sony has access to 900 Marvel characters, and the their intent is to grow canons and franchises out of characters like Black Cat. Other Sony Marvel properties in the mix are Daniel Espinosa helming Morbius with Jared Leto starring as the lead vampire and Spider-Man villain, and the studio is shepherding such projects as Silk, Jackpot and Nightwatch and looking to hire screenwriters for those titles.

The expansion of the Spider-Man universe, outside of Homecoming and without Marvel’s Kevin Feige, hinges on the opening of bad webslinger Venom during the first weekend of October which just underwent reshoots in California.

Variety had the news today on Sony’s Marvel plans moving forward.