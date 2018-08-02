EXCLUSIVE: Sienna Miller and Diego Luna are set to star and Tara Miele to direct Wander Darkly, the latest film from ShivHans Pictures and 51 Entertainment, reuniting the companies that made Captain Fantastic. Wander Darkly is a magical realism love story about a couple who must navigate the aftermath of a devastating car crash.

Lynette Howell Taylor and Samantha Housman of 51 Entertainment are producing with Shivani Rawat and Monica Levinson of ShivHans Pictures, latter of which is financing.

“We are thrilled with the casting of Sienna and Diego in this love story,” said 51 Entertainment founder Howell Taylor, who is completing A Star Is Born for the fall festivals starting with Venice. “The range in their acting will make for a film with authenticity and magic on screen. Tara has written a truly captivating and personal film. I’m excited for the world to see her extraordinary talent.”

Miele wrote the script and developed it with 51. The film shoots in Los Angeles later this summer. Miller starred in The Catcher Was A Spy and wrapped The Burning Woman, and Luna will next be seen in Narcos: Mexico, the upcoming season of the Netflix hit series.

“It’s great to be collaborating with Lynette and Samantha again, and we are excited to bring this beautiful project to the screen,” said ShivHans’ founder Rawat. “With Tara at the helm, and the casting of Sienna and Diego, we know we have the perfect team.”

Miele is repped by WME, Lichter, Grossman and Heroes & Villains; Miller and Luna are WME; 51 Entertainment is repped by Barry Littman at Hansen, Jacobson, and attorney Dan Stutz repped ShivHans. Endeavor Content arranged financing and will handle worldwide sales.