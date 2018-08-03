Showtime’s The Circus has set a return date of Sunday, September 16, with nine new episodes paving the way for the midterm elections.

The political documentary series, hosted by John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon and Alex Wagner, resumes its third season, which started this past spring. According to Showtime, the spring premiere was the series’ most-watched ever and grew 10 percent in its second week, delivering a series high of 1.3 million viewers.

The fall season will chronicle the midterm elections campaigns, and, Showtime says, cover the impact of the Trump administration’s policies “as well as the legal and political controversies swirling around the White House.”

As usual, The Circus traces various individual stories and characters from the campaigns in weekly half-hour shows. The spring installments featured Heilemann, McKinnon and Wagner reporting from various locales including Moscow, St. Petersburg, London and Washington. The series covered the Robert Mueller investigation, the Stormy Daniels lawsuit and investigations into former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Wagner joined the host roster at the start of the third season, replacing Mark Halperin, who’d exited amid accusations of sexual harassment during his time as political director at ABC News in the early 2000s.

The series is produced by Left/Right for Showtime. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver and Ken Druckerman serve as executive producers.

The Circus returns to Showtime on Sunday, September 16 at 8 PM ET/PT.