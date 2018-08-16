Ruth Wilson’s comments on her exit from The Affair in an interview Thursday on CBS This Morning raised questions and now Showtime has weighed in, saying it was a creative decision.

“We can’t speak for Ruth, but heading into season four everyone agreed the character’s story had run its course,” Showtime said in a statement provided to Deadline. “Ultimately, it felt like the most powerful creative decision would be to end Alison’s arc at the moment when she had finally achieved self-empowerment,” Showtime said. “The impact of her loss will be felt as the series concludes next season. We thank the many fans who embraced the character of Alison and especially thank Ruth for her indelible work over the past four seasons.”

When asked this morning by CTM co-host Gayle King about her departure, Wilson asserted awkwardly, “I did want to leave, but I’m not allowed to talk about why.”

Series creator Sarah Treem said previously that it was Wilson’s choice to leave the show ahead of its fifth and final season.

In a shocking twist, in the August 5 episode, Wilson’s character was found dead, leading to speculation as to whether it was suicide or murder. It was after that episode that Treem said it was Wilson’s decision to exit.

Wilson’s response to King came after King alluded to an interview Wilson did in February with Radio Times, in which Wilson revealed that she was paid less than her co-star Dominic West on the show. In response to King’s question, Wilson asserted that she “never complained to Showtime about pay parity.”

A source close to the situation said Wilson had requested to leave the show before production had begun on Season 4 because of Mrs. Wilson, a project she wanted to pursue. Wilson is set to star in and executive produce the three-part drama, a co-production of Masterpiece and BBC, a true story inspired by the memoir of her grandmother.

Wilson appeared on CBS This Morning to talk about her new movie The Little Stranger. Her comments on The Affair come about three and a-half minutes in. You can watch the entire interview below.