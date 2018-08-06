As the ongoing clashes between the Donald Trump administration, the Justice Department and FBI continue to make daily headlines, Showtime has ordered the timely Enemies: The President, Justice & The FBI (working title) a new documentary series from Oscar and Emmy-winning director Alex Gibney, inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Tim Weiner’s book, Enemies: A History of the FBI. The four-part docuseries, which provides an in-depth look into the long history of conflict between American presidents and the FBI, will premiere its first installment Sunday, November 18 at 8 PM ET/PT. The docuseries was announced today by David Nevins, President and CEO of Showtime Networks at the Television Critics Association’s Summer Press Tour.

Showtime

Enemies the series tells the long, complex history of presidents testing the rule of law and the FBI’s job to enforce it, as well as an abuse of power from with the bureau. According to Showtime, From Nixon and Hoover to Trump and Comey, each battle illuminates a different facet of our democracy and the rule of law. Using the present as a prism, we look back to see which lessons held up, which didn’t and how the current investigation of the Trump administration might turn out.

The series will include intimate interviews with current and former officials, including those who were present for these moments in history, as well as interviews with journalists who broke the stories. The docuseries also features rare archival video, audio and photographs juxtaposed with short, stylized reconstructed scenes that will place viewers in the room during some of these momentous historical events.

Yale University Press

Enemies: A History of the FBI was published in February 2012 by Yale University Press.

Gibney has been widely praised for his work which includes scripted Hulu miniseries The Looming Tower, the triple Emmy-winning film Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Oscar-nominated film Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and the Oscar-winning Taxi to the Dark Side. He executive produced Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, which premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, as well as Magnolia Pictures’ Wall Street documentary, The China Hustle.

Enemies: The President, Justice & the FBI is produced by Jigsaw Productions for Showtime. Alex Gibney, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello are executive producers for Jigsaw Productions. Sarah Dowland serves as showrunner and executive producer. Gibney directs the feature-length grand finale episode. Jed Rothstein (Killing in the Name) directs the first three episodes with Svetlana Zill, Sarit G. Work and Emily S. Chapman producing. Vinnie Malhotra serves as an executive producer for Showtime. Tim Weiner is a consulting producer.