Showtime has put in development Kill Creek, an hour-long drama based on Scott Thomas’ award-winning novel of the same name, with Underground co-creator Misha Green and Doctor Strange helmerScott Derrickson set to executive produce. Derrickson also will direct. Showtime and Platform One Media, the production and distribution studio launched last year by TPG Growth and Liberty Global with Katie O’Connell Marsh (Narcos) as CEO, will co-produce.

Inkshares

In Kill Creek, when best-selling horror author Sam McGarver and three fellow masters of the macabre reluctantly agree to spend Halloween night in one of the country’s most infamous haunted houses, their presence awakens an entity that will torment and threaten to make them a part of Kill Creek’s bloody legacy.

Thomas will pen the adaptation and executive produce with Green, Derrickson, Adam Gomolin and Andrew Lazar (American Sniper) and Elisa Ellis (Narcos) for Platform One Media, which optioned the novel.

Kill Creek was honored as the American Library Association’s Horror Book of 2017 and shortlisted for the Bram Stoker Award.

Green, who co-created, executive produced and showran the critically praised WGN America drama series Underground, currently serves as writer and showrunner on Lovecraft Country, HBO’s upcoming drama series from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and WBTV.