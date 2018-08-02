Shout! Studios, the distribution and production arm of Shout! Factory, has picked up the North American rights to In Harm’s Way (a.k.a. The Chinese Widow), a World War II period drama starring Emile Hirsch and Crystal Yifei Liu, star of Disney’s upcoming live-action Mulan film. Directed by Bille August (The House of the Spirits), In Harm’s Way will get a day-and-date release sometime this fall.

Written by Greg Latte, the pic is set after the attack on Pearl Harbor when a unit of the U.S. Air Force is forced to make an emergency landing in Zhejiang Province, China. Its commander Jack Turner (Hirsch) barely survives but gets rescued by Ying (Liu), a young Chinese widow who will stop at nothing to hide him from the Japanese military occupants and the atrocities committed during World War II. The two eventually develop a heart-wrenching relationship that transcends cultural and language barriers.

Peng Sun, Catherine Lin, and Zhejiang Roc Pictures produced the feature. The film deal was negotiated by Jordan Fields and Vanessa Keiko Flanders of Shout! with J.D. Beaufils of VMI Worldwide on behalf of Zhejiang Roc Pictures and the filmmakers.