Sheldon Turner and Jennifer Klein and their Vendetta Productions are staying at 20th Century Fox Television. The duo have inked a two-year overall deal with 20th TV and its cable/digital division, Fox 21 TV Studios. Under the new pact, Turner and Klein will continue to develop new projects for network, cable and streaming services.

“Sheldon and Jen are gifted producers with smart, commercial instincts and they are brimming with ideas,” said 20th TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis. “We love working with them.”

Added Bert Salke, president of Fox 21 TV Studios, “Sheldon is a fantastic writer and he and Jen have been developing with Fox 21 since the early days of our company. I have known both of them forever, and was excited to continue our relationship.”

Vendetta moved to 20th TV two years ago after a three-year stint at Sony TV. One of the projects they developed and sold through their 20th TV deal, Controversy, went to pilot at Fox last year.

Vendetta Prods has been developing American Sucker, a drama series adaptation of Walter Kirn’s autobiographical book Blood Will Out: The True Story of Murder, a Mystery, and a Masquerade. The project, written by Turner, chronicles the 10-year friendship between Kirn and German con artist Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, who went by the name Clark Rockefeller.

Vendetta, whose TV credits also include the ABC drama pilot The Advocate, is repped by CAA.