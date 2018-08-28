The Sunday night finale of HBO’s high profile new drama series Sharp Objects drew 1.8 million viewers (at 9 PM), and 2.6 million viewers including replays and viewing on Go/Now, both numbers a series high.

The finale was within 6% of the finale of HBO’s Emmy-winning Big Little Lies’ 1.9 million in April 2017 — a series Sharp Objects has been often compared to. Total viewership for the night was up 40% from both last week and the season average. Sunday viewing on HBO’s digital platforms increased 65% from last week and more than doubled its debut night.

Like the Nicole Kidman-Reese Withersoon starrer Big Little Lies, whose audience grew throughout its run, Sharp Objects is headlined by a movie star, Amy Adams, tackles difficult subjects and is directed/executive produced by Jean-Marc Vallée.

The eight-episode drama series, an adaptation of Gillian Flynn’s novel by Marti Noxon, centers on Camille Preaker (Adams), a reporter who returns to her small hometown to cover the murder of a preteen girl and the disappearance of another. Trying to put together a psychological puzzle from her past, she finds herself identifying with the young victims a bit too closely. Based on the first episode, it’s clear she isn’t the typical heroine. She’s flawed, and as the story unfolds, the audience attempts to piece together a tragic past that is affecting her present.

Sharp Objects is averaging a gross audience of 7 million viewers and will continue to grow. Like with all HBO series, the lion share of viewing for Sharp Objects is expected to come from digital platforms.