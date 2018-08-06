Shameless will split its upcoming Season 9 into fall and winter blocks for the first time, with Showtime boosting the episode order for its hit original series from 12 to 14. The moves were unveiled at the premium network’s summer TCA session today at the Beverly Hilton.

Showtime renewed the series for a ninth season back in November, just after its successful Season 8 debut. The long-running series will air its 100th episode in Week 4 this season during the fall block, which will now consist of seven episodes and premiere Sunday, September 9, wrapping October 21. The winter half will bow Sunday, January 20, 2019.

Shooting on the new season is underway in Los Angeles and finds the Gallagher family taking justice into their own hands, with patriarch Frank (William H. Macy) seeing financial opportunity in political campaigning and deciding to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Among the kids, Fiona (Emmy Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble, hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon, and Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan), meanwhile, faces the consequences of his crimes with the Gay Jesus movement, Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment, Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point, and Liam (Christian Isaiah) develops a new skill-set to survive outside his private school walls.

Shanola Hampton, Steve Howey and Richard Flood, the latter upped to regular for Season 9, co-star in the series, which has also added Dan Lauria and Ashley Romans as recurring for the new season.

Created by Paul Abbott, Shameless is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros Television. Developed for American television by Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells and Nancy M. Pimental.