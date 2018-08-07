EXCLUSIVE: Ruby Modine (Shameless, Happy Death Day), Michael Ironside (Starship Troopers, Top Gun), Will Brandt (Animal Kingdom, Jane the Virgin) are set to star in the indie drama, American Desert, which is currently in production.

Directed by Adrian Bartol, the story follows Matt Benning, a veteran who served in Afghanistan who finds himself entangled in a dangerous web of drugs, violence, and toxic love that eventually has him running–and hiding–for his life.

Robert LaSardo (Nip/Tuck), Callum Blue (The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement), and Amber Coney (Dead of Summer)also star in the pic which hails from RBW International Inc.

Bartol and Brandt drafted the script and are producing the project. American Desert is slated to be released mid-to-late 2019.