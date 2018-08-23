The Client List alumna Rebecca Field has booked a recurring role on the upcoming ninth season of Showtime’s hit series Shameless, starring William H. Macy and Emmy Rossum. In season nine, political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie’s niece, Xan (Amirah Johnson). Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Field will play Eliza, the assistant manager at Patsy’s Pies. Field was a series regular on Lifetime’s The Client List. She can currently be seen opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Gus Van Sant’s Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot and next co-stars in Bradley Cooper’s A Star is Born. She is repped by Greene and Associates and Trademark Talent.

Timothy Hornor (Fresh Off The Boat) is set for a recurring role on the second season of Hulu comedy series Future Man. Written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and executive produced by Matt Tolmach, the high-concept comedy centers on Josh Futterman (Josh Hutcherson) a janitor by day/world-ranked gamer by night who is tasked with preventing the extinction of humans after mysterious visitors from the future proclaim him the key to defeating the imminent super-race invasion. Horner will play Lathe, an integral member of a unique family group that Wolf (Derek Wilson) becomes a part of thanks to a case of mistaken identity. A former member of the Groundlings Sunday Company, Hornor was last seen in episodes of Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat and the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. He’s repped by Stewart Talent and The Zachary Co.