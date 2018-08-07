As the #SaveShadowhunters campaign rolls on, the showrunner and cast of Shadowhunters are tending to business as usual and have filmed the final episodes of the Freeform series based on fantasy novels Mortal Instruments — and they took to social media to document their last hurrah.

Showrunner Todd Slavkin and cast members Katherine McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Harry Shum Jr., Luke Baines, and Nicola Correia-Damunde flooded Twitter and Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos and gratitude to their fans and each other on the final days on the set of the series. But it’s McNamara and Slavkin who took the top prize for posting the most.

“Thank you for a wonderful 3 years of learning, laughing, and making memories with the #Shadowhunters family,” said McNamara in one of her many posts. “I leave with nothing but fondness. I shall return again soon! Hail and farewell!”

The series is currently due to end after its third season on Freeform in the U.S. and Netflix internationally with two extra episodes ordered to act as a finale and wrap the story. The expanded 12-episode final season, dubbed Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, is set to air in spring 2019.

Since the series was canceled in early June, diehard fans have has been stopping at nothing to bring the show back for a fourth season with the #SaveShadowhunters campaign. Fans went beyond Twitter and organized for a plane with a #SaveShadowhunters banner to circle Netflix’s LA headquarters, rented two billboards in Times Square and raised over $20,000 for various charities. They also popped up in Korea with a month-long campaign in the Seoul subway — positioned in the station closest to Netflix’s local office and hit London with double-decker bus ads.

While you wait and campaign for the return of Shadowhunters, read more tweets from the cast and showrunner below.

That’s a wrap, Toronto! Thank you for a wonderful 3 years of learning, laughing, and making memories with the #Shadowhunters family. I leave with nothing but fondness. I shall return again soon! Hail and farewell! #ShadowhuntersLegacy pic.twitter.com/jJbJybYMah — Katherine McNamara (@Kat_McNamara) August 5, 2018

Hanging up my stilettos after 3 plus years and looking to the Future. Thank you for the Stories and the Family and the Love. XOXO Mama Maryse❤️ #ShadowhuntersLegacy@shadowhunterstv #shadowhuntersfamily #malecsmama #maryselightwood pic.twitter.com/qnFxXQs846 — Nicola CorreiaDamude (@NicolaNCD) August 6, 2018

Resting Pizza Face pic.twitter.com/AjIuhC35jy — Harry Shum Jr (@HarryShumJr) August 2, 2018

Thank you ⁦@isaiahmustafa⁩ for bringing so much to this role. Your creative contributions made this character better than we could have imagined #greatactor #funnytoo #shadowhunters pic.twitter.com/GzVEH9kYos — Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) August 2, 2018

Alec gives a speech ⁦@MatthewDaddario⁩ you light up the screen and are a joy to direct. Thank you for putting your trust in me and ⁦@DSwim⁩ #shadowhunters pic.twitter.com/1EOwLRsp14 — Todd Slavkin (@toddzer1) August 2, 2018