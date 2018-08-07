As the #SaveShadowhunters campaign rolls on, the showrunner and cast of Shadowhunters are tending to business as usual and have filmed the final episodes of the Freeform series based on fantasy novels Mortal Instruments — and they took to social media to document their last hurrah.
Showrunner Todd Slavkin and cast members Katherine McNamara, Emeraude Toubia, Matthew Daddario, Harry Shum Jr., Luke Baines, and Nicola Correia-Damunde flooded Twitter and Instagram with behind-the-scenes photos and gratitude to their fans and each other on the final days on the set of the series. But it’s McNamara and Slavkin who took the top prize for posting the most.
“Thank you for a wonderful 3 years of learning, laughing, and making memories with the #Shadowhunters family,” said McNamara in one of her many posts. “I leave with nothing but fondness. I shall return again soon! Hail and farewell!”
The series is currently due to end after its third season on Freeform in the U.S. and Netflix internationally with two extra episodes ordered to act as a finale and wrap the story. The expanded 12-episode final season, dubbed Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt, is set to air in spring 2019.
Since the series was canceled in early June, diehard fans have has been stopping at nothing to bring the show back for a fourth season with the #SaveShadowhunters campaign. Fans went beyond Twitter and organized for a plane with a #SaveShadowhunters banner to circle Netflix’s LA headquarters, rented two billboards in Times Square and raised over $20,000 for various charities. They also popped up in Korea with a month-long campaign in the Seoul subway — positioned in the station closest to Netflix’s local office and hit London with double-decker bus ads.
While you wait and campaign for the return of Shadowhunters, read more tweets from the cast and showrunner below.
“How lucky I am to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” – Winnie the Pooh. Truly, #Shadowhunters has been an angelic blessing. Playing Clary is an honor that has taught me more than I can express. She is strong, courageous, compassionate, badass, and broken, and I love every little imperfect piece of her. She will always be a part of me and I’d like to think I left a little part of me with her. Beyond that, the family created from the cast and crew, to the writers and producers, to you angels is something to be cherished. Being a part of a story that resonates for so many people and has a real positive influence on their lives is a rare gift and privilege that I will forever treasure. We have been breathing rarified air here in the Shadow World, whether or not we knew it. This experience is lightning in a bottle and I will spend the rest of my life trying to find it again. However, if you take anything with you from this, take this: the story doesn’t end here. It lives on and continues in all of us as we carry on the #ShadowhuntersLegacy as a group of people who stand for acceptance, love, and unity. Hail and farewell, angels. All my love . You know what they say… when one door closes… 🖤⚔️✨