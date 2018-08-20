NBC said farewell to its Jennifer Lopez-starring Shades of Blue (0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, 3.19 million viewers) on Sunday, as the show’s series finale was on par with last week, matching its season high. But CBS’ Big Brother (1.6, 5.78M) towered over all of broadcast TV for the night, steady in the demo with a week ago and scoring its best Sunday of the season in total viewers.

CBS won the night overall in the demo, with a 60 Minutes repeat (0.6, 6.16M) topping all shows in viewers. ABC took the overall viewers crown however with its game-show block that included originals of The $100,000 Pyramid (0.8, 4.53M) at 9 PM, flat compared with a week ago, and To Tell the Truth (O.6, 3.47M) at 10 PM, which hit a season low in the in demo.

NBC’s Shades of Blue‘s lead-in, the two-hour Women’s U.S. Gymnastics Championships (0.6, 3.1M), featuring the triumphant return of Olympic champion Simone Biles, rose slightly compared with last year’s coverage. The network started its night at 7 PM with a new Dateline (0.5, 4.07M). Shades of Blue tied for the top spot in its 10 PM time slot.

After wrapping up coverage of the U.S. Amateur golf championship (0.1, 570,000) into the 7 PM hour, Fox showed all repeats of its animated series. After Big Brother, CBS showed repeats of NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Los Angeles, respectively.

For the night overall in the early numbers, per Nielsen: CBS (0.8, 4.28M), ABC (0.7, 4.56M), NBC (0.6, 3.36) and Fox (0.5, 1.15M).