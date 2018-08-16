EXCLUSIVE: The cult British gangster movie Sexy Beast is getting a small-screen prequel. Anonymous Content and Paramount Television have acquired the TV rights to the 2000 film for a TV series that will track the origin story of the Gal Dove, Don Logan and Teddy Bass characters, played in the movie by Ray Winstone, Ben Kingsley and Ian McShane, respectively. Writer Michael Caleo, whose TV credits include The Sopranos and Rescue Me, will write the adaptation.

Directed by Jonathan Glazer from a screenplay by Louis Mellis and David Scinto, the film follows Gal Dove (Winstone) an ex-criminal who had moved to Spain with his wife DeeDee (Amanda Redman) to start a new life, and Don Logan (Kingsley), an old criminal associate who aggressively recruits him for a heist job on behalf of crime lord Teddy Bass (McShane).

The potential series, which will be shopped to cable and streaming networks, will tell the story of up-and-coming criminal Gal Dove as he forms a partnership with Don Logan, starts working for criminal mastermind Teddy Bass and meets and falls in love with adult film star DeeDee — his future wife. Gal is a brilliant thief and Don is a vicious gangster, and the series will explore the pair’s complicated relationship as Gal finds himself descending into the seductive madness of the London criminal world during the vibrant and volatile 1990’s.

Caleo will executive produce the series with the film’s writers Mellis and Scinto as well as Anonymous Content’s Nicole Clemens and Steve Golin.

Anonymous Content’s first-look agreement with Paramount TV has yielded such series as Berlin Station (Epix), 13 Reasons Why (Netflix), The Alienist (TNT), and the upcoming Catch-22 (Hulu), Maniac (Netflix) and Hilde Lysiak mystery drama (Apple)

Kingsley earned an Oscar nomination and won a Critics’ Choice Award for his performance in Sexy Beast. The film also won Best Director and Best Screenplay from the British Independent Film Awards and Special Recognition (for excellence in filmmaking) from the National Board of Review. In 2004, Total Film named Sexy Beast the 15th greatest British film of all time. You can watch a trailer below.

Caleo is repped by attorney Jared Levine.