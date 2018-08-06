It’s hard to believe that the stoner comedy Pineapple Express was released 10 years ago today. Directed by David Gordon Green and starring Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride, the film became a hit with audiences and put itself in the film history books as a weed comedy for the ages. Rogen, who co-wrote it with Evan Goldberg, took to Twitter Monday to celebrate the movie’s 10-year anniversary by sharing some very interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the movie.

In an extensive string of tweets, one of the main takeaways from his collection of Pineapple Express fun facts was a cameo from a certain adult film star associated with Donald Trump.

“In #PineappleExpress, Red refers to his ex wife having gotten out of jail recently,” Rogen tweeted. “There’s a pic of Red and his ex wife, who was played by Stormy Daniels.”

He also shared that there were a lot of injuries on set — and for a stoner comedy that is surprising. “Throughout the fight scene in Red’s house in #PineappleExpress, I broke my finger and Danny McBride got his head cracked open when Franco hit him with the bong,” he said.

He also tweeted, “I did my 99% of my own stunts in #PineappleExpress, (which might explain all the injuries).”

Read more tweets below and on his Twitter page.

#PineappleExpress came out ten years ago today. Here’s some fun facts about the movie! pic.twitter.com/8dMjT2YKyE — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, me and my co-writer Evan had to roll all the cross joints needed to film (about 100) ourselves because nobody else on the crew could roll them properly. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Throughout the fight scene in Red’s house in #PineappleExpress, I broke my finger and Danny McBride got his head cracked open when Franco hit him with the bong. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

The reason Saul wears a headband in #PineappleExpress is the result of another injury. There’s a shot (that’s in the movie) when we are running through the woods, Franco hits his head on a tree. He actually hit his head on a screw that was holding a pad in place and got stitches. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Red refers to his ex wife having gotten out of jail recently. There’s a pic of Red and his ex wife, who was played by Stormy Daniels. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

We wrote #PineappleExpress express for me to play Saul and Franco to play Dale. James wanted to switch roles, and I didn’t care that much, so we did. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, Red was originally supposed to die the first time he was shot when he was tied up in his apartment, but we thought Danny Mcbride was so funny that we just kept bringing him back to life. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

In #PineappleExpress, originally, Red killed Matheson with a Ford Fiesta, but Ford didn’t want their car involved in a movie murder so we had to change it to a Daewoo Lanos, which is ultimately much funnier I think. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018

Huey Lewis and the News recorded an original theme song for #PineappleExpress. We were inspired by our favorite 80s movies that had rock songs with their titles. Here he is performing it on Kimmel: https://t.co/nXVbuiW9z0 via @YouTube — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) August 6, 2018