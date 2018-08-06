It’s hard to believe that the stoner comedy Pineapple Express was released 10 years ago today. Directed by David Gordon Green and starring Seth Rogen, James Franco, and Danny McBride, the film became a hit with audiences and put itself in the film history books as a weed comedy for the ages. Rogen, who co-wrote it with Evan Goldberg, took to Twitter Monday to celebrate the movie’s 10-year anniversary by sharing some very interesting behind-the-scenes facts about the movie.
In an extensive string of tweets, one of the main takeaways from his collection of Pineapple Express fun facts was a cameo from a certain adult film star associated with Donald Trump.
“In #PineappleExpress, Red refers to his ex wife having gotten out of jail recently,” Rogen tweeted. “There’s a pic of Red and his ex wife, who was played by Stormy Daniels.”
He also shared that there were a lot of injuries on set — and for a stoner comedy that is surprising. “Throughout the fight scene in Red’s house in #PineappleExpress, I broke my finger and Danny McBride got his head cracked open when Franco hit him with the bong,” he said.
He also tweeted, “I did my 99% of my own stunts in #PineappleExpress, (which might explain all the injuries).”
Read more tweets below and on his Twitter page.