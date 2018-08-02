Fox Television Group Chairman/CEO Gary Newman is not expecting any Fox Broadcast talent or creators to bail in protest over Fox News Channel.

The scrum question was a natural given last month’s outrage over some of the more “fringe sh*t” coming out of Fox News Channel stars these days, as Seth MacFarlane described it. MacFarlane said at the time he was embarrassed to be working for the same company that churned out some of the more “fringe” remarks; other creators followed suit.

“We certainly respect our talent and our partners’ right to express their opinions, and some of them have done so,” Newman said, diplomatically.

“We don’t anticipate people revolting and not honoring their contracts,” he added.

“Fox News has always been run very separately from the studio, and we literally have no interaction,” he insisted. (Fox News Channel’s Shep Smith appears periodically when Fox stations run his coverage of major news events.)

“We’ve always been free and, in fact, have been supported to program shows that our creators are passionate about.”

Establishing contrast, Newman reminded TV critics “Many of the series we’ve done over the years have been some of the most progressive series on television whether it’s Glee, Modern Family, our animation which really pushed the envelope, Homeland and on and on.”

Newman was asked if he personally contacts FNC every now and then to tell them the extreme remarks of some of their on-air talent are “making it tough over here.”

“I don’t consider it my role to give them advice on how to run Fox News, so, no,” he responded.

MacFarlane last month tweeted he is “embarrassed” to work for the network after Fox News Channel primetime star Tucker Carlson told viewers to dismiss information from other media outlets.

“If you’re looking to understand what’s actually happening in this country, always assume the opposite of whatever they’re telling you on the big news stations,” Carlson said on his show.

MacFarlane responded, “In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe sh-t, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

Days later, MacFarlane put an exclamation point on his remark, donating $2 million to NPR and $500,000 to Los Angeles’ NPR membership station, KPCC, the top news distribution for NPR content in Southern California.

MacFarlane was joined in disgust by top 20th Century Fox TV showrunner Steve Levitan, who said, ”I’m disgusted to work at a company that has anything whatsoever to do with @FoxNews.” His remark came after FNC primetime star Laura Ingraham compared the detention centers into which the Trump administration was putting migrant children to summer camps.

Judd Apatow also urged Fox showrunners and talent to call out Fox News Channel’s coverage of the Trump administration’s baby-snatching “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.