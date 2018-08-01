Sesame Workshop’s formidable home entertainment library will be handled by Shout! Factory, giving the indie distributor certain exclusive Sesame Street rights in North America.

Under a multi-year deal, Shout! will control DVD and Blu-ray and VOD, plus select digital rights to more than 150 active titles and programs based on the Sesame Street TV shows. The indie company will also have access to at least four new Sesame Street-themed titles per year for cross-platform releases (DVD, EST and CVOD) in the U.S. and Canada.

“We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with Sesame Workshop on this fantastic opportunity,” Shout! Factory’s CEOs Garson Foos and Bob Emmer said in a joint statement. “Sesame Street is an extraordinary children’s program and a cultural touchstone. This long-running series and its colorful characters continue to engage, inspire, and educate young viewers and families.”

“For almost 50 years, the underlying goal behind every piece of Sesame Street content has been to help kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder,” said Scott Chambers, Sesame Workshop’s Senior Vice President of North America Media & Licensing. “Shout! Factory’s focus on family content makes them a perfect partner to help Elmo, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby and all their Sesame Street friends reach young children with positive, fun and educational messages.”

“There’s a lot of opportunity to distribute Sesame Street content through digital and on-demand; transactional outlets and on disc. We look forward to presenting these immersive entertainment offerings to families and lifelong fans through Shout’s distribution channels,” said Melissa Boag, Senior Vice President of Family Entertainment at Shout! Factory.

“Shout! Factory is perfectly poised to extend Sesame Street content to the growing number of home entertainment distribution platforms,” added Jennifer A. Perry, Vice President of North America Media Products at Sesame Workshop. “We look forward to developing brand-new titles with Shout! Factory for both our core audience of families with young children, and the three generations of adults who continue to enjoy classic Sesame Street segments that were an important part of their own childhoods.”