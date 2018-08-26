Senator John McCain’s memorial service will be held at the Washington National Cathedral on Saturday, Sept. 1. Burial will follow at the United States Naval Academy on Sunday, according to a message on his campaign website.

At the Saturday morning service, former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush are expected to give eulogies. Vice president Mike Pence is expected to attend as the representative of the current administration. McCain allegedly said before he died that he didn’t want President Donald Trump to attend. The two had longstanding clashes on a number of issues.

Before the Washington, DC services, McCain will lie in state at the Arizona capitol on Wednesday, followed by a memorial service in Phoenix on Thursday. Former Vice President Joe Biden will speak at the Arizona service, according to a Washington Post report.

McCain’s body will then be sent to Washington, D.C. and lie in state at the US Capitol on Friday.