Sen. John McCain has made the decision to discontinue medical treatment for brain cancer, his family said this morning in a statement.

The Arizona Republican, first elected in 1986, last year was diagnosed with an aggressive brain cancer.

“Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious,” his family said in today’s statement.

“In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

His daughter Meghan McCain, a panelist on ABC’s The View, tweeted her own thanks:

My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you – you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018

Reax was swift.

GOP’s House Speaker Paul Ryan, for instance, tweeted McCain “personifies service to our country.”

Dem Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with Senator McCain and his family.”

GOP Florida Sen Marco Rubio tweeted “McCain is going to finish the race the way he has done everything in his life, his way and on his terms. May God bless him & his family as he completes the final leg of his inspiring and heroic journey.”

California’s Dem Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted, “Praying for my courageous colleague @ SenJohnMcCain and his family.”

And Rob Reiner tweeted, “Nothing but respect for John McCain. A dedicated life of service to his country. Donald Trump would do well to take even a sentence from a page of John McCain’s book.”

But no word yet on the development from President Donald Trump, who has made a cottage industry out of attacking McCain.

During his presidential race, candidate Trump – “Cadet Bone Spurs” as Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth liked to call him – declared the only reason McCain is considered a war hero is because he was captured, adding, “I like people that weren’t captured, okay?”

Candidate Trump also said he liked McCain less after his 2008 White House loss to Sen. Barack Obama because “I don’t like losers.”

Back in September, POTUS took a break from attacking national-anthem kneeling NFL players to blast McCain at a rally in Alabama. McCain had just given his very dramatic thumbs down on Trump’s proposed health-care plan that was forecast to toss millions of people out of the system:

Back then, in response, MSNBC morning show host Joe Scarborough torched Trump, and the rally attendees who had cheered him on, accusing POTUS of “having no humanity” for using a dying man “for political punch lines on talk radio.” Scarborough noted that, Trump got a waiver, on the basis of having bone spurs in a foot, while McCain flew missions into North Vietnam, got shot down, was captured, and abused to such a degree he cannot raise his arms over his shoulders.

In February, after promising Meghan he would knock it off, Trump went ahead and blasted the cancer-stricken war vet at CPAC, getting his conservative supporters in the hall to boo the senator.

At that appearance, Trump slapped himself on the back for his various accomplishments in office, including the repeal of Obamacare’s individual mandate, saying he he would have been able to kill Obamacare outright, “except for one senator who came in to the room at 3 o’clock in the morning and went like that,” signaling thumbs down as the audience roared.

“I don’t want to be controversial so I won’t use his name,” Trump snickered, apparently believing that fulfilled his promise to McCain’s daughter.